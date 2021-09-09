Fresno City Council staffer resigns after domestic violence conviction, faces prison time

Daniel Gai, former council assistant to Garry Bredefeld Special to the Bee

Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld confirmed Thursday his staffer, Daniel Gai, resigned after he pleaded no contest to five felonies related to a 2019 domestic violence incident.

Earlier this week, Gai admitted to one count of committing corporal injury on spouse or cohabitant, three counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and one count of child endangerment.

Gai’s attorney Eric Schweitzer said his client denies the two felony charges of criminal threats. He argues Gai was far too drunk the night of May 16, 2019 to form any specific intent and that his perceptions were severely impaired.

Schweitzer said Gai, who was attending a fundraiser that night, admits to drinking four to five strong drinks that evening, including a drink with clear liquor that someone gave him. After that, he began to feel disoriented and chose to leave the event.

Schweitzer alleges the drink was spiked.

Gai’s trouble got much worse when he arrived at his home. According to a Fresno County Sheriff’s report, the victim was angry with Gai for getting drunk and driving home. She told Gai numerous times to leave the home but he ignored her. Gai told the victim he wanted to see his child who was asleep in another room, but the victim said no and tried to stop him, the report said.

The sheriff’s report goes on to state Gai became upset and tackled the victim. He then threw her against the crib before throwing her on the ground, where he began choking her with both his hands, according to the report.

The report later describes how a second victim tried to get Gai to stop and he also attacked her. At one point, the second victim struck Gai in the back of the head with a hammer when he tried choking the second victim again, the sheriff’s report states.

During Gai’s hearing this week, Schweitzer brought in character witnesses who spoke about Gai’s good character, his honesty and peacefulness.

Schweitzer said he had heard Gai resigned from his job with the council. Gai’s annual salary in 2020 was $67,809. “I think he felt obligated to deal with the situation that is before him and to focus on that and his future,” Schweitzer said.

Judge Jeff Hamilton will issue his verdict in Gai’s case on Sept. 20. If Hamilton finds Gai not guilty of the criminal threats then Gai faces up to 10 years in prison on the five other felonies.

If Hamilton rules that Gai is guilty of the criminal threats he faces up to 11 years and four months in prison.