Live Updates: How Fresno, Merced counties voted in the recall of Gavin Newsom so far

The recall is failing in multiple San Joaquin Valley counties, aligning with the state to support Gov. Gavin Newsom, and leading some experts to already call the race.

Ballot returns in Fresno County (53.6%) and Merced County (52.2%) show those counties voting “no” on the recall, though there are still many votes to count.

In Tulare County, the “yes” vote leads with 55.3% of the electorate. Kings County and Madera have so far voted for the recall with 60% and 56.7%, respectively.

As polls closed across California early returns showed the Democratic governor beating the recall statewide by double digits. Just minutes after polls closed, the recall was trailing, with 30.6% voting “yes,” and 69.4% voting “no.”

Elections expert and U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report Dave Wasserman called the election less than 15 minutes after the polls closed. “I’ve seen enough: the vote to recall CA Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fails,” he tweeted.

Less than an hour before voting centers closed Tuesday, at least two election watchers in Fresno County were signed in at the warehouse where elections workers process ballots. They confirmed they were with the Election Integrity Project, which they also had written on a sign-in sheet.

The two women sat in chairs, holding binders as they waited for the counting to begin. Both declined to speak with The Fresno Bee, saying they were not authorized to speak by the organization’s founder.

A handful of people from the Election Integrity Project have been observing elections workers at the warehouse on daily basis, according to Fresno County registrar of voters.

The organization says it is nonpartisan, although the Los Angeles Times reported the group rose from the conservative tea party movement. The organization says it has trained 4,000 observers to watch the recall.

Other watchers were reported at voting centers, according to elections staffers, but they are not required to sign in like they are at the warehouse.

The group’s members have routinely attended Fresno County Board of Supervisors meetings to express distrust in the elections process, and specifically in the Dominion Voting Systems.

Watchers have also been seen in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and San Luis Obispo counties.