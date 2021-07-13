Black leaders call for antiracist task force after firing of Fresno City Clerk

At the steps of Fresno City Hall, Pastor B.T. Lewis of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, left, leads members of the Fresno Black Leadership Collective in prayer before a press conference, Tuesday July 13, 2021, calling for the city to initiate a ant-racist task force, and to protest the firing of longtime Fresno City Clerk Yvonne Spence. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Fresno’s Black leaders on Tuesday denounced the city council’s firing of City Clerk Yvonne Spence and called on city leaders to create a task force to weed out anti-Black racism from city employment decisions and policies.

Leaders from the local and state Black Women Organizing for Political Action, Fresno NAACP, entrepreneurs, pastors and more gathered in front of City Hall expressed their disgust that Spence, the only Black woman leading a city department, was fired last month on a split vote.

“This was a misappropriation of their power that employed a methodology that was cruel, unprofessional and further affirms concerns of Fresno’s Black citizens that black people are being deliberately and strategically eliminated from the few positions of power and influence we once held in this city,” said Pastor B.T. Lewis of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Lewis and others in the group asked for answers as to why Spence, who was the city clerk for 12 years, was terminated. They also attested to her competency and qualifications.

The leaders cited high unemployment rates for Black residents in Fresno, despite making up a relatively low percent of the population, as another indicator that anti-Black racism is prevalent in jobs in the city.

Dr. Venise Curry, who often attends city council meetings and speaks during public comment, said it was “refreshing” and a “joy” to see a Black person at the dais. To see Spence unceremoniously lose her job was traumatizing, added Alondra Williams-Vasquez, the Fresno regional manager for Community Vision Capital and Consulting.

Saint Rest Baptist Church Pastor D.J. Criner read a list of demands that included the creation of the antiracist task force. He called for the task force to include Black residents, clergy, business leaders, nonprofit leaders and housing leaders. The task force would create an action plan to promote career advancement opportunities and access to affordable housing for the Black community, along with inclusion on decision-making governing bodies.

Criner also suggested that the chambers of commerce, particularly those for underrepresented groups, host a roundtable discussion to address exclusionary employment and promotional promotion practices that perpetuate “the glass ceiling effect.”

Fresno City Councilmembers for the most part have not commented on Spence’s firing because of personnel rules. But at least a couple said they’re open to the idea of a task force.

Council President Luis Chavez said he supports the creation of a task force.

“The challenges faced with including a diverse workforce were not created overnight and will take some time to remedy, but it starts with a conversation,” he said in a statement to The Bee. “Often time, uncomfortable conversations, but let’s get uncomfortable together and work on a long-term solution.”

Councilmember Mike Karbassi said he’s meeting with Lewis later Tuesday to learn more about the task force idea.

“I do not believe that specific people are racist but you can’t deny that looking at the numbers, we do not have enough of our Black community moving up in this community,” he said. “We need to partner with the private sector and community groups to move the needle, but the process began today.”

Chavez, Karbassi and Councilmember Tyler Maxwell were the three “no” votes on Spence’s firing.