Black leaders in Fresno ask City Council to reinstate city clerk after firing

Fresno City Clerk Yvonne Spence checks the count on election petitions at Fresno City Hall in this file photo. Fresno Bee file

Black leaders in Fresno want the City Council to reinstate the city clerk, the city’s only Black woman leading a department, after a surprise announcement this week that she was fired.

Viana Neal spoke during the public comment portion of the city clerk’s office budget hearing Wednesday expressing concern about the firing of Yvonne Spence. Neal spoke on behalf of the African American Leadership Roundtable, a coalition of Black clergy, nonprofit executives and elected leaders.

“We’d like to express concerns to this body about what the termination means for Black leadership and representation among other city leaders,” she said. “Visibility of Black leadership is dwindling.”

The council voted 4-3 during closed session June 10 to dismiss Spence, but the city attorney didn’t make the announcement until Monday before the council began its budget hearings. Councilmembers could not comment on the reason for the termination due to personnel rules.

Spence declined to comment for this story. In March the council renewed her employment contract for $140,000 pay. The contract provides Spence with six months severance in the case of termination.

Neal said Spence’s firing “sends the wrong message about the city of Fresno’s commitment to justice for all.”

Cynthia Sterling, the city’s first Black woman to be elected to the City Council and current president of Fresno’s Black Women Organized for Political Action chapter, offered the group’s support to Spence during an interview with The Bee.

Sterling said it was concerning there was no explanation given about Spence’s termination. The group is watching and seeking answers, she said, “especially with the disparity of Black women in high-profile positions in the city of Fresno.”

Since she served on the Planning Commission and City Council, Sterling is very familiar with the city clerk position. “Looking at Yvonne’s qualifications, we understand she came with high credentials,” Sterling said.

Spence was sworn in as city clerk in 2012. She came to work for the city of Fresno from Austin, Texas.

Steven Taylor, the second vice chair of Fresno NAACP, said the termination followed a troubling pattern.

“We need to look at the demographics of our city and ask why we only have one Black woman in a position of leadership,” he said.

Taylor questioned whether the firing was justified since three councilmembers voted against it.

He also said the termination was disappointing to see after so many in the city pledged their commitment to racial justice after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer last summer, sparking nationwide protests, including in Fresno.

“We refuse to go back to the same ol’ same ol’,” he said. “We won’t stand for it.”