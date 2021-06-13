Dyer vetoes resolution that would transfer control of honorary flags at Fresno City Hall

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, in a reversal of an earlier decision, announces plans to raise the Pride flag at one of Fresno City Hall’s three flag poles later this month during a press conference Friday afternoon, June 4, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer quietly vetoed a City Council resolution that sets a process for raising honorary flags at City Hall and who at City Hall may object to offensive or discriminatory flags, a hot button topic toward the end of May as Pride Month approached.

The resolution transferring control to the City Council from the city manager passed with amendments by a 5-2 vote on May 27. Councilmembers Luis Chavez and Garry Bredefeld had voted against it. Bredefeld said he didn’t want the council to become the “inappropriate or offensive police.”

Chavez, Councilmember Mike Karbassi and Dyer expressed concerns about potentially excluding some groups. Under the resolution, any council member or the mayor may decide to raise an honorary flag.

But Dyer, after flip-flopping on whether the Pride Flag would be raised at City Hall for the first time, vetoed the resolution in a message posted Saturday on Facebook.

With five votes, thee council can override the mayor’s veto.

“I have spent a considerable amount of time talking to a wide array of people on this subject in order to find a path forward that unites our community,” the Fresno mayor posted, on Facebook. “I am compelled to veto this resolution as I know the City Council and I can work together to develop a better way to celebrate the diversity of Fresno.

“Simply put, the Administration and the Council should work together to develop an annual schedule of ceremonial flag raisings for the entire year. We can create the necessary regulations and procedures for flag raising and lighting at both City Hall and Eaton Plaza. After adoption of the schedule, the City Manager would work with the sponsoring organizations to plan and coordinate their events.”

Dyer outlined a number of flags that could be raised including Martin Luther King, veterans, Greek Independence, Armenian Genocide Remembrance, Indian Independence, Mexican Independence and Hmong American Day.

Also, Pride, Juneteenth, Breast Cancer Awareness, Domestic Violence Awareness, Earth Week sister cities, Police Officer Memorial Week and National Day of Prayer.

Dyer was in attendance on Friday when the Pride Flag was raised at City Hall, though he did not speak.

“Today marks a new and important chapter in the city of Fresno as we demonstrate our commitment to equality and justice for all, and that includes our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters,” Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said at Friday’s event. “The Pride flag is a symbol of hope and inclusion for the LGBTQ community. It represents people in our community that, while they have been rejected and marginalized, they have been resilient in the fight for equality, only seeking visibility and affirmation of self worth and dignity — some things that many of us may take for granted.

“Today, we send a message to all residents that we love you, regardless of who you are, where you come from, the color of your skin, and who you love,” she said.

Soria challenged Dyer during the meeting about the flag raising resolution: “Now, the reason that we’re here is because you have concerns with the fact that we have made a request to raise the Pride flag,” she said. “And what makes me extremely sad is that you supposedly are saying we want ‘One Fresno,’ but as soon as we are trying to raise the Pride flag, you make it —”