Free speech and flags: Fresno city leaders’ debate on process gets testy before Pride month

Discussion during a special Fresno City Council meeting Thursday about government process devolved into a testy debate over free speech and flying the Pride flag.

The special meeting was held during the regular meeting to determine the process for raising honorary flags at City Hall and who at City Hall could object to offensive or discriminatory flags.

The debate began with councilmembers and Mayor Jerry Dyer talking generally about flags. Councilmember Garry Bredefeld said he didn’t want the council to become the “inappropriate or offensive police.” Councilmembers Luis Chavez, Mike Karbassi and Dyer worried about potentially excluding some groups, such as religious organizations.

The debate became heated when Councilmember Esmeralda Soria alleged the only reason the council took up the matter was because Dyer didn’t want to fly the Pride flag.

“Now, the reason that we’re here is because you have concerns with the fact that we have made a request to raise the Pride flag,” she said. “And what makes me extremely sad is that you supposedly are saying we want ‘One Fresno,’ but as soon as we are trying to raise the Pride flag, you make it —”

Dyer cut her off, saying “That’s absolutely a lie, Councilmember Soria. It has nothing to do with the Pride flag.”

Dyer said the proposed change could allow organizations to request to fly flags such as the MAGA flag, a slogan for former President Donald Trump’s campaign. He later apologized to her for getting upset.

The resolution as originally written prohibited flags associated with political candidates, ballot measures or legislation.

Ultimately, the resolution passed with amendments by a 5-2 vote. Chavez and Bredefeld voted against it. The amendments eliminated the requirement for formal adoption and the terms “inappropriate or offensive” in the section outlining prohibiting flags. Under the resolution, any council member or the mayor can decide to raise an honorary flag.

City Manager Tommy Esqueda later clarified that when the request first came to desk, his mind raced with many of the questions and points raised by the councilmembers. Esqueda said the resolution was about who gets to decide which flags are raised — him or the city council.

“That’s why I like you and I respect you,” Councilmember Miguel Arias told Esqueda, “because you know that it’s this body who got elected, and we’re the ones that will be held accountable.

“I appreciate his honesty because it’s true. The current policy puts him in a very difficult predicament, and he’s not the one that has to answer to the constituents and the public,” Arias told the council.

A few residents spoke during public comment expressing shock and anger over the discussion.

“I can’t believe you even had this discussion,” said Gloria Hernandez. “I can’t believe we’re still thinking in the old way.”

Last week, the Kingsburg City Council voted against recognizing Pride month, typically in June, in the city. The proposal was brought forward by Councilmember Jewel Hurtado, who has been open about being bisexual. The debate drew hundreds of people to City Hall, including hate groups such as the Proud Boys, and hours of public comment.