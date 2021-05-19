Kingsburg leaders turn down idea to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride month, after late night debate

The pride progress flag features traditional LGBTQ+ rainbow colors along with a forward-facing arrow of transgender pride colors and black and brown stripes to represent people of color. The modified pride flag is intended to better represent marginalized members of the LGBTQ+ community and advocate toward progress.

After more than three hours of public comment on Wednesday, a proposal to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Kingsburg died without receiving any City Council support other than from its sponsor.

Councilmember Jewel Hurtado asked the City Council to approve her request to recognize LGBTQ+ Pride Month, which is typically commemorated in June in many cities.

The other four members of the council said while they support the LGBTQ+ community, they felt recognizing the month and flying the Pride Progress flag at City Hall was unacceptable.

“Part of unity in Kingsburg is we all need to support each other,” Mayor Laura North said. “Not one group above another.”

Advocates for the LGBTQ+ community said the gesture, though relatively small, would have gone a long way to recognize a group that often feels isolated and can be at higher risk for mental health problems.

For example, youth in the LGBTQ+ community seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth, according to the Trevor Project, a national organization that provides crisis intervention for that community.

Dozens of speakers from Kingsburg said they could not support flying any flag other than the American flag at City Hall. That included speakers like resident Troy Tillman, who held an American flag in the chambers.

“We stand for this flag. We stand for the California Republic flag,” he said. “I don’t believe we need another flag to divide us.”

Others speakers noted the irony of that argument, because Kingsburg routinely flies a Swedish flag at City Hall. The city has a history connected to Swedish immigrants.

Resident Shawna Johnson said she was a former teacher who saw some of her students grow up to identify with the LGBTQ+ community, though most never felt at home in Kingsburg. She said recognizing the LGBTQ+ community is not that different than the Swedish Days festival.

“This is what makes a community thrive: Diversity, recognition and, most importantly, acceptance,” she said.

Kingsburg has a conservative reputation. There are at least 19 churches in the city of 12,000 people.

Those are not progressive churches who are open to accepting people who fit into the LGBTQ+ community, according to Stetler Brown, who lives in the town with his same-sex partner.

He said he wanted to take the opportunity to stand up and speak for the community, and especially youth who may struggle with mental health and feel rejected by conservative communities.

“I want them to know they are loved and supported even if the leaders don’t pass a resolution,” he said. “They have people like me looking out for them.”

Absolutely not surprised by the comments at city council meeting about Pride flag, these ppl are disgusting & hateful while screaming about the bible loving everybody & the proud boys wave their flags down main street #embarrassing #kingsburg pic.twitter.com/jQvPqOJzkp — Glenda (@Glenda_the_Good) May 20, 2021

A large crowd had gathered outside of the meeting Tuesday. Some estimated up to 2,000 people outside of the building, which was at 50% capacity because of pandemic rules.

Seeing the writing on the wall, Hurtado on Wednesday tried to get the council to support the proclamation for Pride Month without having to fly the Pride Prograss flag.

“I don’t see why not,” she said. “I don’t see why it hurts.”

That idea got no support either.