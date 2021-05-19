California may not widen Highway 41. Fresno leader says widening it will save lives

A potential plan to leave a section of Highway 41 at two lanes drew sharp criticism Wednesday from a group of Fresno-area officials led by Assemblymember Jim Patterson.

The California State Transportation Authority has signaled it may not support widening Highway 41 southeast of Caruthers from two to four lanes, Patterson said.

The six miles of Highway 41 stretches from Elkhorn to Excelsior avenues near the Fresno-Kings county line. The highway is a key connector between Fresno and the Hanford-Lemoore area and on to the Central Coast.

Patterson said state planners apparently believe widening the highway will only encourage more people to get on the road during an era when the state is looking for ways to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, which worsen climate change.

Patterson said 41 was always supposed to be four lanes so pulling the plug on the widening now would be a disservice to people who use that highway.

“We aren’t increasing capacity on Highway 41. We are completing the capacity that’s already there,” Patterson said. “If the state says ‘no,’ they are leaving Central Valley drivers with a dangerous, incomplete highway that has become a death trap. Their denial will cost lives.”

