Gasoline hits $3 per gallon nationwide. Here’s how much we’re paying in Fresno

The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline hit $3 per gallon on Wednesday, due at least in part because of a cyberattack that crippled a major fuel pipeline in the southeastern U.S. last week.

But for California and the Fresno market, which are unaffected by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, $3-per-gallon gasoline almost seems like a fond memory. According to data from GasBuddy.com, regular unleaded has been selling in Fresno for an average of $3 or more per gallon since late 2020 and has increased steadily since.

On Wednesday, the average pump price in Fresno for regular unleaded was $4 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

“The (nationwide) average would have reached $3 even if the pipeline shutdown did not occur,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The reason for this price increase is due to COVID-19 recovery in demand paired with slow improvement in supply.”

When the global pandemic struck in early 2020, gasoline prices plummeted because of a sizable drop in demand. Prices have been on a gradual rebound since May 2020, when the average price of gas in the Fresno market was about $2.56 per gallon.

Around the central San Joaquin Valley, average fuel prices reported Wednesday by AAA Gas Prices included:

Fresno-Clovis: $4 per gallon for regular; $4.19 for mid-grade; $4.30 for premium; and $4.02 for diesel.

Hanford-Corcoran: $3.93 for regular; $4.06 for mid-grade; $4.22 for premium; and $3.99 for diesel.

Madera-Chowchilla: $4 for regular; $4.21 for mid-grade; $4.31 for premium; and $4.02 for diesel.

Merced: $4.02 for regular; $4.21 for mid-grade; $4.35 for premium; and $4.04 for diesel.

Visalia-Tulare-Porterville: $4.02 for regular; $4.20 for mid-grade; $4.35 for premium; and $4.01 for diesel.

The averages represent prices across all gas stations in the market; prices will vary from one station to another, with some selling gasoline at prices that are lower than the average and some pricing their fuel higher.

In the Fresno market, for example, the lowest prices reported by GasBuddy users on Wednesday were at Costco membership stores in northwest Fresno and in Clovis, and at the Quick Food Store at Belmont and Palm avenues in central Fresno, all at $3.55 per gallon.

Some of the highest prices in the area for regular unleaded, by contrast, were $4.33 per gallon at Chevron stations at Clovis and Herndon avenues in Clovis and at Brawley and Herndon avenues in northwest Fresno, and $4.49 per gallon at a Chevron station at Fresno Street and Highway 99 in downtown Fresno.