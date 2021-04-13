Fresno County supervisors lift COVID emergency order. Here’s what that means

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted to lift the local emergency order related to the coronavirus pandemic, a largely symbolic move that appears to have gone against the recommendation of health officials.

Supervisors Steve Brandau and Nathan Magsig sponsored the resolution, which got the support of Supervisors Brian Pacheco and Buddy Mendes.

Only Supervisor Sal Quintero voted “no” on lifting the local COVID-19 emergency order, which was declared on March 15, 2020.

Despite the supervisors no longer declaring a pandemic emergency in Fresno County, the state emergency order remains in place. Businesses are still under the restrictions set up by the state.

Magsig said holding onto the local order didn’t make sense any longer, noting that county employees have all been given the opportunity to get a vaccine.

“I’m not aware of a direct benefit from our local state of emergency,” he said.

Brandau said that the state’s restrictions on businesses have been controversial, saying the supervisors sent a message to those who rail against the state restrictions.

“Getting out of this secondary redundant state of emergency is a very small baby step to let those people know that we understand their arguments and complaints, as well,” he said.

Fresno County Public Health Director David Pomaville and interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra submitted arguments against lifting the order in writing to the board, according to Brandau, who read one of them aloud during Tuesday’s meeting.

“While we’re making progress in sync with much of the state, we still have a long way to go and I worry that the optic of lifting the proclamation at this time will generate complacency that will undo a lot of hard work,” the argument said.

A copy of the rest of arguments was not immediately available.

Brandau characterized all of the arguments from the health officials as “sheer emotionalism.”

“They actually do not address our Fresno County’s declaration of emergency at all,” he said. “They’re very sentimental, emotional reasons.”

Brandau went on to say those who are not willing to follow county or state guidelines do not need a reason to disregard them, because they already have.

Mendes seemed hesitant at first to support the order, saying the county should reopen all of its offices to the public before lifting the declaration. He ultimately voted for the resolution after the supervisors added that they’d direct County Administrative Officer Jean Rousseau to speak with other county elected officials in the building, like the county recorder.

Before his vote, Quintero said he’s spoken to people in the community who have lost loved ones to the virus.

“I hope we understand that whatever choice we make, we understand how it’s going to affect, both good and bad, the overall health of the overall community,” he said.