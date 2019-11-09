Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to make Fresno stop, aims to attract Latino vote

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is scheduled to make a stop Friday at Fresno City College, according to a release from his campaign.

The Vermont senator is scheduled to appear 6 p.m. at the Veterans Peace Memorial Lawn, 1101 E. University Ave. in Fresno.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the free event is being billed as the “Bernie 2020 Green New Deal Rally,” the campaign said.

Sanders had been scheduled to appear in Fresno back in October, but that was canceled after he suffered a heart attack.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

One of the goals Sanders’ campaign visit is to attract more Latino voters.

“There is no doubt, the Latino community and young voters will deliver Bernie Sanders’ victory in the California primary,” Rafael Návar, Bernie 2020 California state director, said in the release.

“The Latino community is the strength of our grassroots movement in the Golden State, and we do not underestimate their power in this election.”

During his California visit, Sanders is also scheduled to make two appearances in Southern California.

He’s expected to appear 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Univision and California Democratic Party’s Real American Presidential Forum at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.

Plus, he’s scheduled to appear 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the 2019 Democratic Presidential Forum on Latino Issues, at California State University, Los Angeles.

Earlier this month Sanders’ campaign opened an office at 1250 Fulton St. in Fresno, the first 2020 presidential candidate to open an office here.

In the 2020 race so far, Democratic candidates Julián Castro and Pete Buttigieg also made Fresno stops.

Three new national polls show Sanders is among the leading Democratic presidential candidates along with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Sunday, Sanders is polling at 17% among Democratic voters and independents. According to the poll, among Democratic-leaning registered voters, 28% would support Biden if their state’s primary or caucus were held today, while 23% support Warren.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University mentioned in a CNN article on Wednesday said four candidates are in a close contest. Warren, Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sanders make up a top tier in the race for the Democratic nomination in Iowa.