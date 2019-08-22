Northwest Fresno has representation following City Council ceremony

Politics & Government

Fresno City Council’s newest member took his oath of office Thursday, a little more than a week after winning the special election.

Mike Karbassi, a 35-year-old small business owner, officially became the elected leader for northwest Fresno’s District 2 after a ceremony at City Hall. He collected about 58% of votes during the Aug. 13 election, which was certified by the Fresno County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday.

The seat was left vacant earlier this year by Steve Brandau, who was elected to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

Karbassi said he was happy to call each member of the council “a colleague.”

“I know we may have our differences here and there, but I know every one of you cares about your district,” he said.

