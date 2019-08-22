Panhandling signs in Fresno? Council votes on plan for business owners, city to post them

“Save Shaw Ave.” video suggests money given panhandlers feeds addiction Local advocates in this video discuss how panhandlers differ from people living homeless and explain why people shouldn't give money to panhandlers. They contrast how homelessness and panhandlers have transformed Shaw Avenue over the decades. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local advocates in this video discuss how panhandlers differ from people living homeless and explain why people shouldn't give money to panhandlers. They contrast how homelessness and panhandlers have transformed Shaw Avenue over the decades.

The Fresno City Council on Thursday narrowly adopted a plan to use anti-panhandling signs throughout the city at the discretion of elected officials and private business owners.

With a 4-3 vote the council adopted the “Help Us, Help Fresno” sign program meant to discourage donating directly to panhandlers. It encourages residents to donate to programs that offer services to the homeless.

The plan to offer the signs failed to get enough votes in April, but on Thursday the newest face on the dais, newly elected Councilmember Mike Karbassi, helped supporters reach four votes.

Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias and Nelson Esparza opposed the program.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The new ordinance was brought to the elected body by Councilmember Garry Bredefeld. He said panhandling doesn’t help people living on the street, many of whom use drugs.

“It keeps them on the street. It doesn’t help,” Bredefeld said. “There are better ways to help.”

Detractors said the signs should have been redesigned to send a more positive message about helping the homeless and less fortunate.

A woman in the audience held a sign that said “Stop criminalizing homelessness.”

The signs have already been made available for business owners who want to buy them. The new ordinance allows councilmembers to use discretionary money to put them up on public roadways. Officials could also approve them for public roadways if business owners wanted to pay for them.

This story will be updated.