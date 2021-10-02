3 years of Tinactin and Lotrimin sprays recalled for a cancer-causing contamination

Bayer recalled 116 lots of Lotrimin and 95 lots of Tinactin made from September 2018 through last month after some samples of the antifungal sprays were found to contain benzene, a known carcinogen.

“Benzene is not an ingredient in any of Bayer Consumer Health products,” Bayer said in its FDA-posted recall notice.

The sprays went to the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.

With Thursday’s Coppertone recall and July’s Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen recall, this was the second recall in two days and the third in just under three months for benzene presence.

What Lotrimin and Tinactin are recalled?

▪ Lotrimin Anti-Fungal Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray

▪ Lotrimin Anti-Fungal Jock Itch Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray

▪ Lotrimin Anti-Fungal Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

▪ Lotrimin AF Athlete’s Foot Liquid Spray

▪ Lotrimin AF Athlete’s Foot Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray

The five kinds of Lotrimin recalled Bayer

▪ Tinactin Jock Itch Powder Spray

▪ Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Deodorant Powder Spray

▪ Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Powder Spray

▪ Tinactin Athlete’s Foot Liquid Spray

The four kinds of Tinactin recalled Bayer

Bayer listed the exact lots of the sprays sold individually and in packs on a six-page PDF.

What danger does benzene pose?

The recall notice says: “The levels detected are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers.”

So, why is Bayer taking the financial hit of recalling all of these sprays?

Because the recall notice’s risk statement warns: “Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure, it can result in cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”

What do you do now?

After you stop using the Tinactin or Lotrimin, toss it or apply for a refund. Whether you’re a Tinactin user or a Lotrimin customer, Bayer wants you to take a photo of the product and fill in a refund request form at the product website. The store of purchase should honor a refund by giving you your money back.

If you have any questions, call Bayer at 866-360-3266, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

If these antifungals or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then do you notify the drug company.