14-year-old girl who went underwater for 30 minutes at water park dies, Ohio cops say

A 14-year-old girl who went underwater for 30 minutes at a water park lake died at an area hospital Tuesday in Ohio, according to local police.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Mykiara Jones, from Dayton, went underwater at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Land of Illusion Adventure Park. Officials at the park called deputies 10 minutes later for a report of a drowning when she did not resurface.

A lifeguard spotted Mykiara at 5:30 p.m. and pulled her out of the water, according to the sheriff. First responders began treating the teenager and they transported her to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff said.

The girl was not wearing a life jacket in the water, WKEF reported. Mykiara was a student within Middletown City Schools, according to WLWT.

“This is a tragedy no parent should have to endure,” Sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement. “These are the calls first responders dread and have difficulty dealing with. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Land of Illusion, located in between Cincinnati and Dayton, features a lake that is 10-feet deep, according to its website. It includes various inflatables and trampolines, with WLWT reporting Mykiara had fallen into the water after being on a “jumping apparatus.”

Guests are not required to wear life jackets, but they are available.

The park said it is closing its Aqua Adventure Park on Wednesday “out of respect for her and her family and for our employees who are also dealing with this tragedy.”

“We would like to thank first responders and all those who participated in the rescue effort,” the park said. “We ask that you join us in sending thoughts and prayers and our deepest condolences to our guest’s family and friends, as well as to the team members and guests who were onsite last evening during this tragedy.”