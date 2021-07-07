Woman dies after tearing artery in freak event on roller coaster, Indiana coroner says

The cause of death has been determined for an Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster at an Indiana amusement park.

Three causes of death have been found following an autopsy of an Ohio woman who died after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari theme park in Indiana, outlets report.

In June, 47-year-old Dawn Jankovic climbed aboard “The Voyage” roller coaster at the Santa Claus, Indiana amusement park, and when the ride returned she was unresponsive, McClatchy News reported.

Park EMTs performed first aid and she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

For nearly a month, her cause of death remained a mystery. But Wednesday, Dubois County coroner Katie Schuck announced the results of Jankovic’s autopsy.

According to Schuck, the causes of Jankovic’s death are severe internal blood loss, the tearing of an artery, and force from the roller coaster, WFIE reported.

Simply put, the force from “The Voyage” ride caused her right internal thoracic artery to tear, resulting in rapid blood loss.

Schuck said that the roller coaster was functioning properly, adding that the death “had nothing to do with the ride itself,” the Indianapolis Star reported.

“It basically was just the force,” Schuck told the outlet.

“It was just a reaction her body had from riding the ride. It had nothing to do with a malfunction or anything, as far as safety and that type of thing.”

Jankovic’s death has been ruled an accident, outlets report.