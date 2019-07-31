Fresno State’s payroll topped $163 million. Here’s how its 3,200-plus employees divvied it up

Faculty leader, President Castro react to CSU pay agreement Diane Blair, president of the Fresno State Faculty Association, and university President Joseph Castro react to a 2016 CSU agreement that would give faculty a 10.5 percent raise over the next two years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Diane Blair, president of the Fresno State Faculty Association, and university President Joseph Castro react to a 2016 CSU agreement that would give faculty a 10.5 percent raise over the next two years.

Of the more than 3,200 people who collected paychecks last year working at Fresno State, president Joseph Castro was the university’s highest-paid state employee – yet he ranked only about mid-pack among his state peers.

Castro, who has led Fresno State since his appointment in 2013, earned just over $345,000 in pay in 2018, according to data provided by the California State University system. That was tops among the 3,253 state employees at the campus. The total pay for all administrators, faculty and staff at the university amounted to more than $163.7 million last year.

Two of Fresno State’s coaches, Bulldogs football head coach Jeff Tedford and women’s basketball head coach Jaime White, ranked among the university’s five highest-paid state employees, Tedford making $287,636 and White making $252,652. Both Tedford and White, as well as men’s basketball coach Justin Hutson, baseball coach Mike Batesole and several others, are classified as “administrators” in the university’s personnel chart.

But some coaches – most notably Tedford and Hutson – also receive substantial supplements to their compensation from Fresno State’s Athletic Corporation. The corporation, which has its own operating budget separate from the university, picks up the bulk of the salary for Tedford, whose base salary last year was $1.55 million plus bonuses and incentives, and for Hutson, whose salary was disclosed at $500,000 a year when his hiring was announced last year.

Deborah Adishian-Astone, vice president for administration and chief financial officer, was third on the university’s payroll at almost $286,000.

There’s one surprise name among Fresno State’s five highest-paid administrators last year: Thomas Boeh, who was reassigned from his athletics director position in 2014 with several years left on his contract. Boeh was paid just over $250,000 in total compensation, according to the CSU salary data for 2018. Boeh now lives in Idaho.

For about 800 of the university’s full-time faculty, from professors to lecturers, the average pay in 2018 was about $73,500; by contrast, the average compensation for part-time instructors at the university, who numbered 1,343 last year, was about $15,000.

While Castro was the university’s highest-paid state employee as its president, his salary last year was about in the middle of the pack among the California State University system’s 23 campuses. Castro’s monthly base pay of about $28,190 ranked ninth among the university presidents; his total 2018 compensation including base pay, lump sum and other pay came in behind 16 other CSU presidents.

