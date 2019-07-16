‘They terrorized the kids.’ Teachers demand consequences for active shooter drill

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Raisin City Elementary teachers are calling for the removal of the superintendent after a janitor reportedly wore a mask and held a fake rifle while shaking classroom doors during an active shooter drill.

Teachers and parents will call for Juan Sandoval’s ouster at a school board meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m., according to the Raisin City Teacher’s Association.

Union president Kim Cooper said Sandoval’s authorization of the drill frightened and potentially traumatized the students and staff, who were not aware the lockdown on June 3 was only a drill.

“This is just the latest and most horrendous example of his poor decision-making and judgment,” she said, “ and we are calling on him to step down or for the board to remove him.”

Sandoval did not respond to a request for comment.

The drill

When a lockdown alarm went off the afternoon of June 3, some teachers hadn’t been notified that a drill would be happening, according to third grade teacher Danny Nason.

He said students got into their lockdown positions behind the cupboard and he went to lock the classroom door when he noticed a person outside with what appeared to be a rifle.

“My blinds were barely open, so I ducked down to see who it was carrying the rifle,” Nason said. “I was hoping this was a drill, but things didn’t make sense. I told my students that they had to stay down and remain as quiet as possible because I saw a gun outside of the classroom.”

Nason said he sprang into action believing he may have to fight off a gunman. He grabbed the fire extinguisher off the wall and stood by the door, watching. He heard someone yelling outside and some students in his class were screaming and crying.

“My door was forcefully shaken,” he said. Then it began to open.

“When I had a clear shot, I swung the fire extinguisher at whoever was coming in,” Nason said. As soon as he realized it was an employee, he diverted the swing.

The employee asked if everything was OK, according to Nason, to which he replied, “No. What is wrong with you people?”

‘They were all laughing’

Nason said Sandoval told him it was his fault the “gunman” entered his classroom — it was because his students were making noise. “I have a special needs student who was inconsolable. She would not sit down or stop talking,” Nason said. “There was nothing that I could do to console her at the time.”

Superintendent Juan Sandoval Raisin City Elementary School District

Nason said what made matters worse was after the drill when the school held an assembly. There he saw the cafeteria employees, janitors and office workers he says were involved with carrying out the drill.

“They were all laughing,” he said. “They thought the entire situation was hilarious. While they were celebrating, my students were extremely upset. Some were crying, others were asking me to call their mothers because they had either a stomachache, headache, or wanted to go home.”

Jessica Garza says her daughter suffers from anxiety and believed the gun used in the drill was real. “She said all her classmates were either crying or praying they wouldn’t die,” Garza said. “That disturbed me.”

She’s disappointed in the way the school handled the drill.

“My daughter has to see a therapist weekly for her anxiety, so just imagine the children that were frightened that day (and) have no outlet for what they went through,” she said.

Nason said even though it’s been more than a month since the drill, thinking about it brings back the same emotions he felt that day.

“They terrorized the kids,” he said. “What it did to me. I had to fight for 30 kids. I hope that they can understand that what they did to the students was wrong and that they never do this again.”

The teachers and parents are expected to make their demand later today during a special meeting of the Raisin City School District Board of Trustees at 4 p.m. at Raisin City Elementary School, 6425 W. Bowles Ave.