See if you can match Fresno, Visalia spellers as they start Scripps National Bee

Studying paid off for Fugman Elementary School student Achuth Vinay, the brother of former Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay, and will also get a chance to shine on the national stage in D.C.

Fresno’s Achuth Vinay correctly spelled pergola (an outdoor trellis) to start the on-stage portion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition Tuesday.

The competition at the Gaylord resort just outside Washington, D.C., started Monday with a written test that will be used later to help determine the field for the finals, which are Thursday.

A second round of on-stage spelling begins Tuesday afternoon and continues Wednesday.

Achuth, a fourth-grader at Clovis Unified school Fugman Elementary in Fresno, is the younger brother of 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay.

The Fresno Bee is sponsoring Achuth’s trip, which he secured by winning the Fresno County bee.

Ken Engel, adviser for the Fugman Elementary Spelling Team, said Anyana, now an eighth-grader at Granite Ridge Intermediate in Clovis Unified, has been coaching Achuth and other members of the team. Shiv has also credited her as a coach.





Kayla Barnes, a seventh-grader at George McCann Memorial Catholic School in Visalia, correctly spelled daikon (a winter radish). Kayla is sponsored by the Visalia Tiimes-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register.