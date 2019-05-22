Sunnyside students striving for a career in heath participate in awards ceremony

Sunnyside High School Doctors Academy graduates 32 students Sunnyside High graduated 32 students from the school’s Doctor Academy, with UCSF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research, Fresno Unified School District and Fresno County Office of Education. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunnyside High graduated 32 students from the school’s Doctor Academy, with UCSF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research, Fresno Unified School District and Fresno County Office of Education.

Sunnyside High held an awards ceremony Wednesday for 32 students who are part of the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy Program.

The program provides qualifying students academic preparation for careers in health and medicine.

And it has proved to be a success this year with each student set to attend a college or university for next fall.

Some have already decided to major neuroscience.

The UCSF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research (LaCMER) has partnered with Fresno Unified School District and the Fresno County Office of Education since 1999 to encourage educationally disadvantaged students to focus on careers in health and medicine.

The Sunnyside Doctors Academy currently has 147 students enrolled.

The Doctors Academy has grown in popularity over the years, with the program also available at Selma and Caruthers.

Selma and Caruthers graduated 20 and 21 students from the program, respectively, this year.

And each of their graduates also are lined up to attend a college or university next fall.