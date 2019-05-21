Fresno State’s Class of 2019 notable graduates







Fresno State’s 108th commencement turned out to be the largest class in school history with more than 6,200 students meeting requirements.

University officials said about 62 percent of graduating students in the class of 2019 are first-generation students whose parents didn’t receive bachelor’s degrees.

And among them, almost 49% are underrepresented minority students.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here are some of the most distinguished graduates from Fresno State’s Class of 2019.

Undergraduate Dean’s medalists





María Díaz, College of Science and Mathematics

Kaylee Gutierrez, Kremen School of Education and Human Development

Cirenio Hisasaga, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

Primavera Leal Martínez, College of Arts and Humanities

Theresa Monreal, Craig School of Business

Shannon Muzio, College of Health and Human Services





Alyssa Nishikawa, Lyles College of Engineering

Khoi Quach, College of Social Sciences

Andrea Fernández Soto, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management

Dean’s graduate medalists

Shelby Elia, College of Social Sciences

Juan Guzman, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management

Mason Lamb, College of Arts and Humanities

Anthony Mele, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

Camerina Angelica Morales, Kremen School of Education and Human Development

Catherine Reilly, Craig School of Business

Lillian Senn, College of Science and Mathematics

Arnold Treviño, College of Health and Human Services

Troy Watson, Lyles College of Engineering

Honorary doctorates





John C. Harris, CEO of Harris Farms

Janis “Jan” Yanehiro, Emmy award winning, longtime journalist



