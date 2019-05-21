Education
Fresno State’s Class of 2019 notable graduates
Fresno State’s 108th commencement turned out to be the largest class in school history with more than 6,200 students meeting requirements.
University officials said about 62 percent of graduating students in the class of 2019 are first-generation students whose parents didn’t receive bachelor’s degrees.
And among them, almost 49% are underrepresented minority students.
Here are some of the most distinguished graduates from Fresno State’s Class of 2019.
Undergraduate Dean’s medalists
María Díaz, College of Science and Mathematics
Kaylee Gutierrez, Kremen School of Education and Human Development
Cirenio Hisasaga, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
Primavera Leal Martínez, College of Arts and Humanities
Theresa Monreal, Craig School of Business
Shannon Muzio, College of Health and Human Services
Alyssa Nishikawa, Lyles College of Engineering
Khoi Quach, College of Social Sciences
Andrea Fernández Soto, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
Dean’s graduate medalists
Shelby Elia, College of Social Sciences
Juan Guzman, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management
Mason Lamb, College of Arts and Humanities
Anthony Mele, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
Camerina Angelica Morales, Kremen School of Education and Human Development
Catherine Reilly, Craig School of Business
Lillian Senn, College of Science and Mathematics
Arnold Treviño, College of Health and Human Services
Troy Watson, Lyles College of Engineering
Honorary doctorates
John C. Harris, CEO of Harris Farms
Janis “Jan” Yanehiro, Emmy award winning, longtime journalist
