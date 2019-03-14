Elementary students experience joy of literature during Peach Blossom Festival

Over 5,000 students in grades 1-6 from throughout the Central Valley took part in the 61st Peach Blossom Festival, an interpretive literature performance event, hosted at Fresno State beginning Thursday.
Organizers say the festival was created to help young people realize the importance and joy of reading literature aloud, to show them the magic of oral interpretation and performance, to provide firsthand experience on how to be a respectful and enthusiastic audience member and to give students from all backgrounds an opportunity to visit a university campus.
