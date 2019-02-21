She worked for district for over 30 years. Now new Clovis school will bear her name

Clovis Unified’s newest school will be named for former superintendent Janet Young, who retired in 2017 after over 30 years with the district.
The elementary school on Shields and Locan avenues in Fresno, scheduled to open in August 2020, will be known as the Dr. Janet L. Young Elementary School.
Board member Steven Fogg said the district names schools after people who students should want to emulate.
“For generations, you look back at that name, and people who may not know that person wonder why,” Fogg said. “I hope they take the time to find out the type of person Dr. Young was and why we name schools after certain people.”
The resolution stated that the board had chosen someone who reflected the educational culture of Clovis Unified.
Young served as superintendent from 2011 to 2017, but began at the district as a first-grade teacher at Tarpey Elementary in 1979 before becoming a learning director and later, associate superintendent of human resources.
Young was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, and said she was humbled by the board’s decision.
“I know opening a new school is a huge deal. It’s like the first day of school, but on steroids,” Young said. “I can’t wait to see our Young students, staff and family as they come together to open this new school.”
Young added that she’d seen 32 schools open in her time with the district.
Young Elementary will be the eighth elementary school in the Clovis East area, which is rapidly expanding due to the pace of development. The district as a whole has seen an increase of over 3,000 students since the 2013-14 school year. Clovis East’s population has grown by 400 students, the fastest rate of growth of the district’s high schools.
Fogg mentioned that Young Elementary will be the district’s most expensive elementary school to date.
The board also voted to adjust the attendance boundaries that would affect the new school, and named a new principal.
Board member Ginny Hovespian said she was happy for Young, but also happy for the community where the school will open.
“What we saw tonight were AVID students and new principals and people having success in their lives, and that success is the result of your emphasis on continuous improvement,” Hovsepian told Young. “We are indebted to you.”
