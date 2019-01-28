Attorney for student in Bullard incident alleges district failed to disclose information

The attorney for the student seen in a physical confrontation with Trustee Terry Slatic at Bullard High School on Jan. 11 has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Superintendent Bob Nelson, accusing the district of failing to properly disclose information about the incident.
Attorney Roger Bonakdar said the district violated the Brown Act when Nelson sent Slatic a letter informing the trustee that the Bullard incident would be discussed in a meeting, only for it to not appear on the agenda for that meeting.
However, the dates referenced in the letter appear to be incorrect; the letter says that Nelson sent Slatic a letter dated Jan. 16, with the intent to discuss the incident at a regularly scheduled board meeting that night.
The letter obtained by the Bee last week shows it is dated Jan. 15, and a special closed session meeting was held that afternoon in regard to the incident and potential litigation that could follow.
The letter from Bonakdar also delves into the rest of Nelson’s letter to Slatic, which describes Slatic’s alleged violations of the board bylaws since he took office, claiming that these matters should have been discussed in an open session.
“These are core, critical issues about district governance, and not within any of the narrow exceptions to the open meeting requirements of the Brown Act. The public was entitled to notice of that board discussion on a published agenda, and to witness the discussion occur in open session. FUSD violated the Brown Act by conducting the discussion without notice on a published agenda and in closed session,” the letter states.
Bonakdar could not be reached for comment Monday night shortly after the letter was sent to The Bee. He is the attorney for the student in the video, but the letter states that it is being sent on behalf of a “parent of a student at Bullard High.”
Nelson and district spokeswoman Amy Idsvoog both said they had not seen the letter as of Monday night.
The Brown Act mandates that the public be informed of the contents of meetings by public boards.
District reviews its goals
A copy of the letter was sent to The Bee shortly after another special meeting Monday to discuss the district’s goals, including increased transparency.
The board looked at established goals and discussed new ones in a meeting meant to familiarize new trustees with the governance process. Progress was ranked on a stoplight scale by the superintendent.
