Longtime Fresno Unified administrator Holland Locker dies

Veteran Fresno Unified administrator Holland Locker died Friday after a battle with cancer, according to the district.
He was 61.
In an email to staff Friday, Superintendent Bob Nelson called Locker a “deeply rational leader who put others first and who fought hard for our kids.”
Nelson said Locker hired him first in the Human Resources department and then as a teacher in 1991.
“Many times since then, Holland and I have shared some pretty incredible conversations and time together, and in every one of those conversations, it was never about him and always about someone else,” Nelson wrote. “For those of us lucky enough to have known him, he will forever be in our hearts.”
Locker worked for the district for 36 years, beginning as a teacher before becoming an administrator and finally, an assistant superintendent for school leadership, according to district spokeswoman Amy Idsvoog.
“Today is a sad day as his loss is felt at every level of our district,” Idsvoog said.
