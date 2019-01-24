Fresno State gets $450K from Chevron. A big chunk will benefit rural communities

Fresno State received $450,000 from Chevron to support a variety of existing programs within the university, including the Community Health Mobile Unit.
The largest portion of the money – $150,000 – will go to funding the health bus that provides free screenings and other health care for rural communities.
The Community Health Mobile Unit conducts weekly visits to West Fresno and outlying areas and is staffed by students and faculty from Fresno State nursing, athletic training and dietetics programs. The money will underwrite 20 bus visits.
Another $140,000 will go to the Lyles College of Engineering for upgraded equipment to “allow students to model, design, and simulate physical systems building upon the advanced theories they learn in the classroom.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Chevron supervisor Marc Guzman said the company is committed to developing STEM education in Fresno as part of its larger work to provide affordable energy in California.
“To be able to deliver on that, we need highly skilled people like the students at Fresno State who are interested in STEM fields,” Guzman said. “And we’re not the only ones.”
Some of the money will also benefit K-14 programs, including $100,000 for more pathways to engineering careers, as well as $25,000 for Parent University, a program to educate Valley parents on digital literacy and other skills, and $25,000 for the Craig School of Business to continue the STEM 5 program, which teaches science concepts to fifth-graders.
The other $10,000 in the grant is for Homecoming 2019.
Comments