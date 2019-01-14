FUSD trustees will meet about potential lawsuit after incident with student at Bullard

The Fresno Unified Board of Trustees will hold a special closed session meeting Tuesday to deal with an incident involving a student at Bullard High School on Friday afternoon.
The single-item meeting is for a conference with legal counsel-anticipated litigation.
“The matter is confidential and therefore, we are not at liberty to provide any specifics,” district spokeswoman Amy Idsvoog said in a statement. “We anticipate that additional information may be forthcoming, but we cannot say anything further at this time.”
Former trustee Christopher De La Cerda said he received a phone call from a concerned parent about the incident alleging that a member of the current school board was involved.
Board president Claudia Cazares said the district is investigating internally, but she did not know about any school board member involvement, and wasn’t sure if police were investigating, too.
“If it were my child, I’d call PD,” Cazares said.
Deputy police chief Michael Reed said he had heard about the incident from a school resource officer on Monday afternoon, and that police are investigating. He said he anticipated that the investigation will conclude by Tuesday morning.
The Bee has requested more information from the district and will update this story when it’s available.
