In a sea of mortarboards, the one with "U.S. Marine" on it stood out. So did the man wearing it, Patricio Galindo of Selma, won one of the top honorees at Saturday's 107th Fresno State commencement.
Fresno’s universities are some of the best in the nation in new ranking

By Aleksandra Appleton

September 07, 2018 04:42 PM

Fresno State and Fresno Pacific University have again landed on the U.S. News & World Report rankings of top colleges.

Fresno State is No. 205 among national universities and No. 112 among public schools, up a few spots from last year, when it ranked No. 223 among national universities and No. 129 among public schools.

Fresno Pacific is No. 39 among regional universities in the West. Those schools offer undergraduate programs but few, if any, graduate programs, according to the methodology used by U.S. News & World. The school ranked No. 41 on the same list last year.

Fresno Pacific president Joseph Jones said the university is “gratified when national rankings such as U.S. News & World Report recognize the quality of our education. “

“My thanks to all – faculty, administrators, staff, board members and supporters – who contribute to the success of our students as they engage the cultures and serve the cities in the Valley and beyond,” Jones said.

