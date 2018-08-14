Teachers show off their classroom decor during back-to-school week

Fresno Unified teachers showed off their decorated classrooms on social media during back-to-school week, in response to a Fresno Teachers Association post asking for photos.
Elementary and early learning teachers had some of the most creative themed classrooms, with castles and ships, plus an entire reading area dedicated to Mickey Mouse.
But high school teachers were not outdone, with a reading area dedicated to the roaring ‘20s in one English class, and posters of historical figures lining the walls of an IB History and Race and Social Justice class.
These elaborate classrooms don’t come cheap. The union has previously polled its teachers on how much they spend to keep their spaces fully stocked and decorated.
The answers ranged from $500 to $1,000 per year, with some teachers spending as much as $2,000. The district provides teachers with $315 to spend on supplies every year.
Comments