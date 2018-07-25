Lead found in water from drinking fountain at Fresno high school

Fresno Unified has found lead in the water of a drinking fountain at Duncan Polytechnical High School.

The school district reported the result to parents late Wednesday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Amy Idsvoog said the district has already taken the fountain out of service and will replace the fountain or its pipes before the start of the new school year.

It’s the second finding of lead in a water fountain on one of the district’s campuses. Two weeks ago, the district reported lead in a water fountain at Addams Elementary. The district is required to test all of its sites this year under a new state law.

