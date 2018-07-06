Lead found in water of a drinking fountain at FUSD elementary school

Water from a drinking fountain at Addams Elementary School has tested positive for lead, Fresno Unified announced Friday afternoon.

The fountain has been on the campus for the last 10 years. District spokeswoman Jessica Baird said it was unclear whether it has been in use the whole time.

The fountain has been removed and will be replaced before the start of the next school year according to Baird. There are still summer school classes taking place on the campus.

The city of Fresno had been conducting the tests as part of a new state law mandating lead testing on all school campuses.

Addams, on McKinley Avenue just west of Highway 99, serves approximately 800 K-6 students, nearly all of whom receive free or reduced-price meals.

The finding was the first positive result out of 30 Fresno Unified sites tested, according to the district. Testing at all the district’s schools will be complete by January.





Parents who worry their child might have been exposed to lead can contact the county health department for free lead testing at 559-600-3590.

The sites that have already been tested:

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

1) Edison Computech

2) King Elementary

3) Calwa Elementary

Thursday June 14, 2018

1) Elizabeth Terronez Middle School

2) Sequoia Middle School

3) Sunnyside High School

Friday June 15, 2018

1) Ayer Elementary

2) Cambridge Continuation High

3) Burroughs Elementary

Wednesday June 20, 2018

1) Phoenix Secondary

2) Lowell Elementary

3) Addams Elementary

Thursday June 21, 2018

1) Balderas Elementary

2) Roosevelt High

3) Rowell Elementary

Friday June 22, 2018

1) Fremont Elementary

2) Fresno High

3) Birney Elementary

4) Dewolf Continuation High School

Wednesday June 27, 2018

1) Yosemite Middle School

2) Vinland Elementary

3) Thomas Elementary

4) Tioga Middle School

Thursday June 28, 2018

1) Del Mar Elementary

2) Powers/Ginsburg Elementary

3) Tenaya Middle School

Friday June 29, 2018

1) Ahwahnee Middle School

2) Eaton Elementary

3) Hoover High School

4) Yokomi Elementary