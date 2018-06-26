Central Unified names new superintendent after four months of a statewide search

Andrew G. Alvarado has been named the new superintendent of Central Unified School District.
The appointment will be effective July 1, according to a news release issued by the district Wednesday evening.
A statewide search for a superintendent began after former superintendent Mark Sutton was voted out of his position in February.
The district's board of trustees interviewed several candidates, the news release said, adding that Alvarado was the best fit in regards to the needs of the students and the community of Central Unified.
The Sanger native previously was the superintendent for Golden Valley School District in the Madera Ranchos area of Madera County. He's also served as assistant superintendent, high school principal and vice principal.
"I am very excited and honored to have been selected as the next Superintendent to lead the Central Unified School District," Alvarado said. "I look forward to this new opportunity and meeting the staff, students and parents of the Central Unified community."
