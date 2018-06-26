Fresno Unified paid $575K to settle lawsuit over bleach in a student's feeding tube

Fresno Unified paid $575,000 to settle a lawsuit with the family of a student who was allegedly given bleach through her feeding tube at Addicott Elementary School in 2016.
The lawsuit filed by the student's mother in January 2017 accused the district of hiring incompetent staff, "allowing for the negligent switching of feeding supplies with cleaning supplies. "
Additionally, the lawsuit said the school delayed getting medical care or treatment for the 10-year-old girl, who suffered permanent damage to her trachea, esophagus, stomach and lungs. The parties had sued for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
A settlement was reached in April of this year.
District spokeswoman Jessica Baird said there have been no further incidents.
"The district regrets this unfortunate incident and appreciates the opportunity to bring closure for the parties," Baird said in an emailed statement. "In the best interest of this student and all of our students, the district took appropriate measures to remedy the situation."
Baird could not say whether the staff member who had allegedly administered the bleach had been disciplined, as the district does not comment on personnel matters.
Court records show a lawsuit filed on behalf of a second student involved in the same incident is still pending. That lawsuit indicates it was a school nurse who flushed the students' feeding tubes with bleach instead of water.
The district also cannot comment on ongoing litigation, according to Baird.
