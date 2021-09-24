Fresno community college students can delay COVID vaccinations. Here’s what’s new

Annalisa Perea, right, hands a free face mask to Seth Wright, left, who went through the line on his bicycle at a free face mask distribution event in the south parking lot at Fresno City COllege Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020 in Fresno. Organized by Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria and SCCCD trustee Annalisa Perea, 4,000 masks had been collected for the distribution. Fresno Bee file

State Center Community College students who do not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine will likely get to finish out the semester after trustees voted Friday to extend the vaccination deadline, and college presidents vowed to give students more independent study options.

The board voted to make the vaccine mandate effective on Nov. 15, extending the original date by a month. Trustees voted in August to have the mandate go into effect on Oct. 15 but realized it would place students who did not want to get the vaccine through hardships.

Extending the deadline through Nov. 15 will put students who receive financial aid past the 60% completion rate, and they will not have to pay back their funds or jeopardize future funding if they choose to drop.

The extension is only for students. Employees must still show proof of vaccination or have a religious or medical exemption by the original date.

Although the end of the semester isn’t until Dec. 10, college presidents are working with faculty to figure out ways for students to complete their courses without dropping, said Fresno City College President Carole Goldsmith.

“The vice presidents and the deans across the district have been working with faculty leadership, and being able to work with a student who has a health exemption, or a religious exemption, or some type of problem that would not let them finish the semester is nothing new for faculty,” she said. “We would do independent studies or other sorts of opportunities to allow students to complete.”

The newest resolution also adds on twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for those who file an exemption form.