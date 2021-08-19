Will Fresno City College require students to get COVID vaccinations? Decision looms

State Center Community College District trustees will consider implementing the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, employees and visitors. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Leaders of Fresno City College and its sister community colleges will consider Friday whether to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees, students, contractors, and visitors on campuses.

A special meeting will be held over Zoom at 1 p.m. Friday. State Center Community College trustees will discuss pandemic mitigation protocols, listen to public comments, and vote on whether to establish a vaccine mandate.

State Center is home to Fresno City College, Reedley College, and Clovis and Madera Community Colleges.

School began Aug. 9 at Fresno City College and with classes underway it wasn’t immediately clear when such a requirement would go into effect or how it could be implemented.

The California Community College system, unlike California State University and the University of California, has left the decision to require vaccinations up to each district. The CSU and UC announced over the summer they were mandating vaccinations on all campuses.

Just three weeks ago, Chancellor Doug Houston said the plan, “right now, is not to mandate vaccines unless circumstances change.”

The district is already requiring employees to report their vaccination status. Masks are required indoors at all campuses, regardless of vaccination status. Each college provides incentives, such as $250 bookstore vouchers at Fresno City College, to students who show proof of vaccination.

The consideration comes after coronavirus hospitalizations have begun rising again due to the Delta variant, after falling during the summer.

If the resolution passes, exemptions for religious beliefs and medical conditions would be honored. Any other person would have to show proof of vaccination before “physically accessing any District building, classroom, library gymnasium, facility, or other indoor space.”

Students could be removed from in-person classes, disciplined, or expelled for failing to or refusing to comply with the requirements, the resolution read. Employees could be subject to disciplinary measures or have pay withheld.

Members of the public who wish to comment can give advance notice by emailing bot570@scccd.edu or calling 559-243-7103 with their name and comment topic no later than noon on Friday.