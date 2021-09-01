Education Lab

RSVP to ‘Back in School & COVID: What Fresno parents need to know’ | Ed Lab Live Q&A

Students and educators are in their third school year living with COVID-19. For the first time in a year and a half, most children are back to regular in-person learning, five days a week.

Although students are back in school, things aren’t as they used to be.

Many classrooms throughout the Central Valley have had to quarantine due to last-minute guidelines from the state. School board meetings have become a hotbed for debate because of mask and vaccine mandates. Some students are now having to work harder to catch up, and the mental health of both students and staff has become a concern.

Join the Education Lab on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. for a live Q&A on what parents, teachers and educators should know about school reopenings.

The panel:

Isabel Sophia Dieppa of The Bee’s Education Lab is the moderator.

We’ll be taking questions from our audience both in advance and live during the Q&A.

RSVP to the event and submit a question for the panel.

What: Back in School & COVID: What Fresno parents need to know | Ed Lab Live Q&A

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: This free event will livestream on fresnobee.com’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

Manuel Bonilla is the president at Fresno Teachers Association. Previously, Bonilla was an art teacher at Roosevelt High School.

Dr. John Zweifler is a family physician with decades of experience in primary care, medical education and health care administration. He works on population health issues with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Steven Fogg is the president of the Clovis Unified School Board. He is an ophthalmologist and is an assistant clinical professor at UCSF-Fresno.

Isabel Sophia Dieppa is the engagement reporter for The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab.

Isabel Dieppa
Isabel Sophia Dieppa is the Engagement Reporter for Fresno Bee’s Education Lab. Dieppa moved to Fresno from Chicago, where she has worked as a freelance journalist and social media manager since graduating from Indiana University. Before joining The Bee, Dieppa received a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to report on property rights in Puerto Rico. Dieppa’s writing has appeared Remezcla, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo de Puerto Rico, Marie Claire, Bust, Bustle, Latino Rebels and PRI. Dieppa was raised in Puerto Rico and has lived in various parts of the United States. Before becoming a journalist, Dieppa was a theater artist in the city of Chicago.
