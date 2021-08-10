Join our Back to School Ed Lab Q&A live with Fresno Health Department and Fresno Unified

Thousands of Fresno-area kids head back to school this week.

But with a renewed surge of local coronavirus cases, many questions remain about school safety. Join The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab live at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, as local health and school leaders address questions and concerns heading into the new school year.

Do you have about school safety precautions? Be sure to submit your questions for Fresno Department of Public Health Family Physician Dr. John Zweifler and Fresno Unified Communications Officer Nikki Henry.

