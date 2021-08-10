Education Lab

Join our Back to School Ed Lab Q&A live with Fresno Health Department and Fresno Unified

Thousands of Fresno-area kids head back to school this week.

But with a renewed surge of local coronavirus cases, many questions remain about school safety. Join The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab live at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, as local health and school leaders address questions and concerns heading into the new school year.

Do you have about school safety precautions? Be sure to submit your questions for Fresno Department of Public Health Family Physician Dr. John Zweifler and Fresno Unified Communications Officer Nikki Henry.

Profile Image of Isabel Dieppa
Isabel Dieppa
Isabel Sophia Dieppa is the Engagement Reporter for Fresno Bee’s Education Lab. Dieppa moved to Fresno from Chicago, where she has worked as a freelance journalist and social media manager since graduating from Indiana University. Before joining The Bee, Dieppa received a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to report on property rights in Puerto Rico. Dieppa’s writing has appeared Remezcla, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo de Puerto Rico, Marie Claire, Bust, Bustle, Latino Rebels and PRI. Dieppa was raised in Puerto Rico and has lived in various parts of the United States. Before becoming a journalist, Dieppa was a theater artist in the city of Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service