Fresno-area community colleges will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff

State Center Community College District trustees will consider implementing the COVID-19 vaccine for all students, employees and visitors. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Students and employees on campus at Fresno City College or any of its sister colleges will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Oct. 15, after trustees voted Monday evening to establish a mandate.

The board voted 5-2, with trustees Bobby Kahn and Richard Caglia casting “no” votes.

The decision follows in the footsteps of the California State University and the University of California, which made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory, except for certain medical or religious exemptions, for the fall 2021 semester.

The California Community College system has left the decision to mandate the vaccine up to each district.

As of Aug. 17, 26 districts, representing about 55% of the state enrollment, have mandated the vaccine, according to State Center Chancellor Doug Houston. One of those districts is only mandating for students, and two are only mandating for employees.

Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many employees called into the board’s special meeting on Monday evening to voice their support or disagreement with the mandate. The meeting was called off from its original time Friday after more than 700 participants tried to get into the Zoom meeting, which had to be changed to a webinar format for all members of the public to view.

The special meeting was broadcast on YouTube on Monday.

A California School Employees Association survey showed 77% of respondents supported a mandate, but a State Center Federation of Teachers survey showed only 52% did.

Chancellor Doug Houston said the problem with mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is that it may appear to infringe upon personal liberties. He said he also understands the need to keep his students and employees safe.

Trustee Deborah Ikeda said she was worried about people’s free choice hurting those who cannot yet be vaccinated, such as children under 12.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“If your individual liberty not to vaccinate didn’t affect others, then I’d be fine with that decision to leave it up to people’s individual choices,” she said. “Unfortunately, in this instance, if you don’t get vaccinated and you get COVID, It’s possible you will spread it to those who cannot get vaccinated.”

Madera Community College President Angel Reyna told trustees he looked through data recently and found that the demographic with the lowest vaccination rates are 18-29-year-olds. That also makes up about two-thirds of the students at the college.

State Center is home to Fresno City College, Reedley College, and Clovis and Madera Community Colleges. Classes began Aug. 9 at all campuses.

The vote comes after coronavirus hospitalizations have begun rising again due to the Delta variant, after falling during the summer.

Exemptions for religious beliefs and medical conditions will be honored, according to the resolution. Any other person would have to show proof of vaccination before “physically accessing any District building, classroom, library gymnasium, facility, or other indoor space.”

Students could be removed from in-person classes, disciplined, or expelled for failing to or refusing to comply with the requirements, the resolution read. Employees could be subject to disciplinary measures or have pay withheld.

This story will be updated.