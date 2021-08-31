He won the fight over Fresno High’s mascot. The backlash has been ‘weird’ and ‘racist’

A Fresno man who ignited a heated community debate over the Fresno High School mascot says he plans to take legal action after enduring online harassment for more than a year.

Jamie Nelson is a Yokuts native whose online petition launched the discussion that ultimately led to Fresno High remove Native American imagery from its logo. From the beginning of the process, he received threats, accusations, and racist comments online.

“Ugly, vicious lies” is how Nelson describes the nature of the posts. “Weird, ugly, racist stuff.”

Now, Nelson said, he plans to fight back through legal action beginning this week.

The Bee reviewed numerous social media posts, comments, and messages that target Nelson. The nature of the posts range from racist comments to baseless criminal accusations to calls for violence. Someone also filmed and posted a video of Nelson walking near his work.

Some upset with Mascot image change, push for recall

Last fall, Fresno Unified School District board members voted to change Fresno High’s Native American mascot image. The district revealed the new Fresno High mascot in May, which depicts Royce Hall but kept the “Warriors” moniker.

Fresno Unified Trustee Veva Islas acknowledged that not everyone is happy with the board’s decision to change the image of the mascot. She also said that Nelson followed all of the steps within his rights to initiate the petition to change the mascot.

“Some people are never going to be completely satisfied with this decision, but it is a decision that was taken,” said Islas, adding that the board heard from both sides and ultimately voted their values.

“I’m hoping that we can move on from this,” said Islas.

In an email statement to The Bee, Fresno Unified spokesperson Nikki Henry said: “We do not condone threats or harassment in any way and encourage anyone who is subject to threats or harassment to report this behavior to the police.”

A group of community members who don’t agree with changing the mascot says they want to recall the board members who voted to change it.

James Tuck is one of the voices behind the efforts to recall the school board members. He was also a vocal advocate in favor of keeping the old mascot. Tuck said critics of the mascot decision should focus on the trustees who made the decision, not Nelson.

“I have no ill will towards Jamie at all,” said Tuck in an interview with The Bee. “He’s just a guy that didn’t like the Warrior image. The trustees are the ones who made the decision.”

Islas noted there are different ways for community members to express their disagreement with the decision.

“We’ve seen threats of recall, which is all fine. That’s all within their rights to try to organize and do,” said Islas. “What isn’t in their right is to try to cause harm or injury to anyone. It’s deplorable, and it really needs to stop.”

Tuck said the groups he’s involved with have distanced from the people and messages that target Nelson personally.

“As a community, as Americans, we’re better than that,” said Islas. “We do have diverse ideas and diverse opinions, and we need to be able to respect each other.”

The well-being of the Central Valley’s Native community

Nelson plans to submit a restraining order by the end of the week.

Until then, he said he plans to prioritize his well-being and safety. “I think the most important thing for me to do is take care of myself and not put myself in a dangerous situation,” he said.

The activist said he is also concerned about the well-being of Indigenous and young people of color in Fresno schools, especially students who advocate for essential changes.

“There were children that came over and said ‘Now, I can walk to school with my head up and not feel ashamed of this mascot or feel ashamed of myself for being Native,’” said Nelson. “That matters.”