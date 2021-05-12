Fresno High School unveils new logo, but fight over old ‘racist’ mascot isn’t over

An image of Royce Hall serves as the new logo for Fresno’s oldest high school.

The school ended decades of controversial tradition Wednesday after unveiling the school’s new mascot. While the school scrapped the old Native American logo, it kept the “Warriors” moniker.

The unveiling early Wednesday at Fresno High School was the culmination of a nearly yearlong debate over the school’s old Native American-themed mascot that many criticized as a racist caricature of indigenous culture.

Superintendent Bob Nelson acknowledged many remain unhappy with the change and described the community debate and “uncomfortable” and “complicated” process.

The vote came to the board because of the movement and conversation that Fresno’s Jamie Nelson, a Yokuts Native, sparked. He said he started a petition in June advocating for FUSD to change the mascot because it’s offensive and degrading to Native Americans, especially since Fresno High sits on the land originally inhabited by Yokuts Natives before white colonizers stole it.

Nelson and others have also described the old Native American-themed mascot as “racist.”

Fresno Unified students fought alongside Nelson to push the board to change the mascot. Students also were involved in the design and selection of the new mascot.

Lawsuit seeks to undo board’s decision to change Fresno High School’s mascot

Although the movement gained many supporters, there were also people fighting to keep the Native American-themed mascot image.

A group of protesters also attended Wednesday’s unveiling, urging the school to keep the old mascot.

After Jamie Nelson launched his petition, a counter-petition was created to keep the mascot by a Fresno High alumnus, Joshua Washburn.

The Fresno High Alumni Association also sent out an email to members on Nov. 10 urging them to send comments to FUSD board members urging them to keep the Native American-themed imagery.

But as many celebrate the new mascot, the fight over the old mascot isn’t over.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month in Fresno County Superior Court seeks to overturn the school board’s Dec. 9 vote that ousted the decades-old Native American caricature described by many as racist.

The lawsuit accuses the FUSD board of trustees of violating the Brown Act, California’s open public meetings laws.

“... the School Board’s vote fails to provide any meaningful information,” the lawsuit says. “The 6-1 vote makes no mention of what the Fresno Warrior will be changed to, how much it will cost to change the Fresno Warrior, who will be paid to change the Fresno Warrior, or any other factual statement. The School Board’s vote fails to answer the who, what, when, where, or why of how changing the Fresno Warrior will work.”

Trustee Terry Slatic was the only board member to vote against the mascot change.

Native American mascots have been used at schools for almost 100 years. In recent years, there has been a movement to eliminate them because research shows it can negatively affect student achievement.

Data show that Native students in Fresno Unified schools have struggled. About 0.6% of the district’s students were American Indian or Alaskan Natives in the 2018-19 school year, according to data from the California Department of Education. That same school year, about 45% of American Indian or Alaskan Natives did not meet English language arts/literacy standards set by the state’s California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress.

There are about 400 Native American students in FUSD. Many Native American students struggle academically and are chronically absent, Islas said. She discussed finding ways to support Native American students through creating a Native American ethnic studies course.

Several trustees signaled support for possibly removing all Native American-themed imagery from all Fresno schools. Those discussions could come before the board in the future.