Fresno Unified board reverses decision, will hold election to fill Carol Mills’ seat

Fresno Unified trustees will appoint someone to fill the seat left open after the passing of longtime Trustee Carol Mills. (Bee file photo) ezamora@fresnobee.com

Responding to an outpouring from the community, the Fresno Unified school board on Wednesday changed direction, saying they would hold an election to fill the seat left vacant by the death earlier this summer of longtime Trustee Carol Mills.

Mills served 17 years as the trustee representing the Fresno High community, winning re-election again in 2020. She passed away in July after a battle with ALS.

Earlier this month, trustees voted to fill the vacant seat through appointment. Trustees planned to review candidates and vote on a final selection. But cries from the public caused the board to change course on Wednesday.

“We are listening, and it is important the feeling of being able to elect a representative,” Trustee Claudia Cazares said.

Exactly how the election process will play out remained uncertain Wednesday.

Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Trustees said the law requires the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools to call for an election after a seat has remained vacant for 60 days. The superintendent can trigger the process once that time has passed.

The board could call for a special election at an upcoming meeting, or the board could let the clock run on the 60-day rule, which would trigger the county superintendent’s role.

An election held during the general county election will cost $140,000-$150,000. A special election specific for members of district five would cost $110,000.

Trustee Keisha Thomas said she was glad the community voiced its support for an election but also acknowledged some of the challenges it presents, including the potential for a 3-3 deadlock on some votes while the seventh seat remains vacant.

“The community came out in full force, and they really wanted an election,” Thomas said. “The flip side is that we don’t know how long we’re going to have to wait. So we still have this even board we’re going to have to worry about.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER