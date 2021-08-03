Fresno Unified school board will appoint new trustee over the objections of critics

Fresno Unified trustees will appoint someone to fill the seat left open after the passing of longtime Trustee Carol Mills. (Bee file photo) ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno Unified trustees will appoint someone to fill the seat left open after the passing of longtime Trustee Carol Mills.

The FUSD school board handed down the decision Tuesday evening in a 4-2 vote during a special meeting. The board is expected to formally approve the decision at its regular meeting on Aug. 5.

The board also had the option of holding a special election but decided not to go down that path, noting that it takes longer and is more expensive.

“I don’t think it’s logical to have that seat vacant that long,” Trustee Keisha Thomas said during the meeting.

Board members also acknowledged the process could change in the coming weeks.

“I want it to be clear that nothing is written in stone tonight,” Trustee Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas said.

The board will have 60 days to fill the seat. Otherwise, the Fresno County superintendent of schools could order an election.

Community members could also reject the appointment if enough signatures are gathered, forcing the county into a special election.

Board members were presented with two different types of elections, one before the general election of April 22 or one specific for members of area 5.

An election held during the general county election will cost $140,000-$150,000. A special election specific for members of district five would cost $110,000.

District officials did not have a cost estimate for the appointment process but described it as “minimal.”

The board met in a nearly empty room Tuesday evening. The sparse attendance appeared to surprise some on the board.

“I would assume that after this last year, there would be more people interested,” Board President Valerie Davis said.

Those who did speak urged the board to hold an election.

“Carol Mills was adamant that people have a right to choose their own representative,” Andrew Fabela said during public comments.

“The people’s voices need to be heard, and I don’t think you’re listening, quite frequently. I stand against the appointment,” community member Eric Rollins said.

Mills, who for 17 years as the trustee for the Fresno High area, also worked as a lead appellate court attorney with the Fifth District Court of Appeal. She was re-elected in 2020.

Superintendent Bob Nelson described Mills as a “tireless advocate for our city’s kids.”