Prosecutors near decision on Fresno’s Central schools chief’s domestic violence arrest

With school set to begin in less than two weeks, Central Unified school’s embattled superintendent could soon learn whether he’ll face criminal charges in connection with his felony domestic violence arrest earlier this summer.

Andrew Alvarado has been on leave from Fresno County’s third-largest school district since early June when he was arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse.

The case remained under investigation this week. Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno told The Bee her office would decide whether to file charges in the case by Aug. 6.

Central Unified’s first day of school is Aug. 12.

Madera prosecutors are handling the case after Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp recused herself from the case, citing unspecified personal and business ties with Alvarado.

Alvarado, 49, was arrested on June 3 at a home in northwest Fresno.

Few details of the incident have been released. Fresno police have said a 911 caller told the officers Alvarado was “pushing and throwing things,” and, police said, they “determined Mr. Alvarado had committed a felony domestic disturbance.”

Central Unified schools’ Assistant Superintendent Kettie Davis has been leading the district during Alvarado’s absence.

The school district is also conducting its own investigation into the June 3 arrest. The status of the district’s investigation wasn’t immediately clear this week. Central Unified officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alvardo’s June 3 arrest also revealed that he’s been under legal scrutiny since at least last year in an unrelated case in which he’s accused of contracting without a license.

Last year, Alvarado was charged with two misdemeanor violations, contracting without a license and failure to secure payment for compensation. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Alvarado, and the case is still pending, according to Fresno County Superior Court records.

Some in the community have called for Alvarado to resign or be fired, saying his leadership role in the community requires a higher standard of conduct and the arrest sends a negative message to students.

Alvarado was named Central Unified superintendent in 2018. He came to Fresno from Golden Valley Unified in Madera Ranchos.