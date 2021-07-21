Longtime Fresno schools trustee Carol Mills dies after months-long battle with ALS

Fresno Unified School District trustee Carol Mills speaking at an FUSD school board meeting Thursday, July 18 2019, in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Carol Mills, a longtime Fresno Unified School District trustee, died overnight after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Mills, who served for 17 years as the trustee for area 5, also worked as a lead appellate court attorney with the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

Mills spoke about her then-unnamed illness in May at a school board meeting. She described her illness as a “disability” and condemned those who questioned whether she could continue to serve as a board member.

In recent months, Mills had appeared to struggle to speak during meetings, sounding out of breath at times. To speak during the last three meetings, she primarily used a speech-generating program.