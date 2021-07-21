Education Lab

Longtime Fresno schools trustee Carol Mills dies after months-long battle with ALS

Fresno Unified School District trustee Carol Mills speaking at an FUSD school board meeting Thursday, July 18 2019, in Fresno.
Fresno Unified School District trustee Carol Mills speaking at an FUSD school board meeting Thursday, July 18 2019, in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Carol Mills, a longtime Fresno Unified School District trustee, died overnight after a battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to FUSD Superintendent Bob Nelson.

Mills, who served for 17 years as the trustee for area 5, also worked as a lead appellate court attorney with the Fifth District Court of Appeal.

Mills spoke about her then-unnamed illness in May at a school board meeting. She described her illness as a “disability” and condemned those who questioned whether she could continue to serve as a board member.

In recent months, Mills had appeared to struggle to speak during meetings, sounding out of breath at times. To speak during the last three meetings, she primarily used a speech-generating program.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service