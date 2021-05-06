Fresno Unified trustee condemns ‘disparaging’ remarks made about her disability

Fresno Unified School District trustee Carol Mills explains procedural details at the FUSD school board meeting Thursday, July 18 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A Fresno Unified School Board trustee addressed “disparaging” comments from a community member about her health during a recent public meeting.

Trustee Carol Mills spoke publicly for the first time about what she described as her “disability” at Wednesday night’s FUSD school board meeting.

“A community member made disparaging comments about people with disabilities and, in particular, me,” Mills said through a speech-generating program. “His remarks reflect the stigma and prejudice toward people with disabilities.”

Andrew Fabela, a Fresno resident, raised concerns about Mills’ health during the board’s April 21 meeting. In recent months, Mills has appeared to struggle to speak during meetings, sounding out of breath at times. To speak during the last three meetings, Mills has primarily used a speech-generating program.

Mills has been the only FUSD trustee not to attend a meeting in person since the district started having in-person meetings on April 7 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Wednesday night’s meeting marked the third meeting Mills opted to attend remotely.

“Is she able to represent us adequately? I think that’s something that we all … have the right to know,” Fabela said.

Mills did not directly address her health on Wednesday but said people with disabilities are capable of holding public office, she said, citing examples that included President Franklin Roosevelt. She also noted other prominent leaders and thinkers that she said contributed to society while working with what she described as a disability, including noted theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who had ALS.

Last month, Trustee Terry Slatic nominated Fabela to be a part of the School Bond Oversight Committee, but the board rejected the nomination.

Trustees Claudia Cazares, Veva Islas, Valerie Davis, and Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas all spoke out in defense of Mills. Islas said elected officials do have a responsibility to the community, but they are also human beings.

“I find it really egregious any disparaging remark would be targeted against her,” Islas said. “I don’t always agree with her on some topics, but I always respect her. She is super prepared and knowledgeable about what she is speaking to, so thank you to her.”

Cazares described Mills as a mentor and friend and said she is a “well-trusted member of this board.”

Mills, who was re-elected to a four-year term last year, has been on the board since 2004. She has been a resident of the area she represents since 1988.

Since 1996, Mills has been a lead appellate court attorney before the Fifth District Court of Appeal. Before that, she worked in a branch of the U.S Department of Justice for five years. She attended the University of California, Riverside, and the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

