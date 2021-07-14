How will Fresno, Clovis schools enforce California’s COVID mask requirement? What we know

If you’re confused about whether your child’s school will require face masks when classes resume this fall, you’re not alone.

The California Department of Public Health issued updated guidance Monday that said schools should bar students from campus who refuse to wear masks. However, just a few hours later, health officials abruptly shifted gears, saying masks were still required in the state’s public schools, but it’s up to the local districts to figure out how to enforce the policy.

So what does it mean for Fresno County’s largest school districts? The short answer was that it remained too soon to tell exactly how local schools will enforce the state’s rule.

A Fresno Unified spokesperson said the district would continue following health department guidelines. In Clovis, a spokesperson on Tuesday said the district was still reviewing the new guidance and would update parents before school begins next month.

What did California’s new COVID mask guidance say?

Monday’s updated public health guidance for K-12 schools maintains that “masks are one of the most effective and simplest safety mitigation layers to prevent in-school transmission of COVID-19 infections and to support full time in-person instruction in K-12 schools.”

The department advised schools to mandate mask-wearing for all K-12 students while indoors, with exemptions for people who have medical conditions, who can wear alternatives, such as face shields.

Adults must wear masks when sharing indoor space with students, the guidance read.

Mask wearing should mitigate spreading COVID-19, which is mostly done through airborne droplets, the health department said. This means social distancing requirements are not needed.

Schools must have masks available for students who don’t bring one and “must develop and implement local protocols to enforce the mask requirements. Additionally, schools should offer alternative educational opportunities for students who are excluded from campus because they will not wear a face covering.”

Shortly after publishing the guidance, the health department took to Twitter and said it would update the language to clarify that schools would still have the best say in how to enforce the mask requirements.

UPDATE: California’s school guidance will be clarified regarding masking enforcement, recognizing local schools’ experience in keeping students and educators safe while ensuring schools fully reopen for in-person instruction. — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) July 13, 2021

On Tuesday, the public health department acknowledged the confusion but didn’t offer much more clarification on the change.

“California is focused on reopening schools safely for in person learning and is doing so in line with guidance from the CDC,” the health department said in a media update.

“As many of California’s school facilities can’t fully accommodate physical distancing, California will align with the CDC’s guidance on school reopening by layering multiple other prevention strategies,” the update read.

“California will continue to require that masks be worn indoors in school settings, which also will ensure that all kids are treated the same. Mask enforcement will continue to be handled by local schools as the state recognizes the unique needs of each district and child.”

Enforcing face masks in Fresno, Clovis schools?

At Fresno Unified, the third-largest school district in the state, officials will continue to follow the department of public health’s guidelines, according to spokesperson Vanessa Ramirez.

“To ensure all students are in school and learning, Fresno Unified School District will have masks available for students and will work one-on-one with families for alternative supports for students with medical conditions.

“For families who prefer to keep their student online, Fresno Uni­fied offers K-12 online learning through our eLearn Academy Online School,” Ramirez said.

Nearby at Clovis Unified, officials are “currently studying the details of the guidance and requirements ... “ according to spokesperson Kelly Avants.

The district is maintaining “existing health and safety practices in summer school classes that are in progress, and will be providing an update to parents and staff as to what the face-covering requirements will be for students during the upcoming school year after we complete further analysis of these recent CDC and CADPH announcements.”

Central Unified officials said they would include communications to parents about wearing face masks indoors when school starts.

“We have already had great success with students and staff when they returned to campus for summer school. We anticipate that same response this fall when our students return to full-time in person instruction,” said Ketti Davis, the acting superintendent.

“If any student is unwilling to wear a mask, our first priority is to work with them and their family to provide education surrounding our health and safety expectations, so the student can meet them and safely participate with their peers. Any family interested in an alternative, can learn more about our Central Online Homeschool on our district webpage.”

The public health department on Monday also released information about how schools should manage cleaning, ventilation, eating in shared spaces, and recommendations that all eligible people get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.