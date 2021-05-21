Clovis schools ease some face mask requirements. District expects more changes to come

Students, employees, and visitors no longer have to wear masks outside at Clovis Unified schools as long as social distancing can be maintained, officials announced Friday afternoon.

The state and county health departments, along with Cal/OSHA, recently announced masks may be removed in certain outdoor situations, paving the way for the new directive, according to the district.

The new rules are effective as of Friday.

Masks are still required for large or crowded outdoor events and when six feet of distancing cannot be maintained.

“(The) California Department of Public Health (CDPH) still requires masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status,” the district said in a news release. “Students involved in athletics and VAPA programs will continue to follow the CDPH guidelines that remain in place for their activities.”

The district said mask requirements will continue to be modified in the coming weeks.

Other area schools and colleges have said they are monitoring health department guidelines and have yet to settle on face mask policies for the fall semester.

Some elected officials feel the decision to continue to wear masks is not “science-based.”

Clovis Unified board president Steven Fogg said he doesn’t know of any studies that “definitely supports masks for children for the decrease infection rate of COVID-19.”.

“Unfortunately, Clovis Unified is required to follow the local and state public health requirements— not evidence-based science,” Fogg said in an email.

Fresno Unified board member Terry Sladic said he has been seeking a source document “that states that the Fresno County Health Department “is responsible for directing” the district on its ability to decide on whether or not to mandate masks.

FUSD Trustee Veva Islas said there had not been any formal vote by the board on this issue. “I have not heard any concerns from teachers, principals, or staff about this issue,” Islas said. “I think that we need to continue to operate in an abundance of caution. I certainly do not want to revert back to an increase in case that will move us in the wrong direction. Everyone is looking forward to schools reopening.”

The Fresno Teachers Association also supports staying on course with the local and state mandates through June 15, according to president Manuel Bonilla.

Bonilla said, after June 15, the union would “have to consult with health professionals.”

Fresno State will also continue to adhere to the recommendations of the Fresno County and state health departments.