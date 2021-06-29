Fresno-area college criticized over hiring white chancellor. Here’s what she says

Western Fresno County leaders from Huron, Firebaugh and San Joaquin express disappointment at Kristin Clark’s appointment as West Hills chancellor and urge the district to hire Latinx presidents. The Fresno Bee

As West Hills Community College looks to fill two president positions at its campuses, western Fresno County leaders are urging the district to appoint leaders who represent the population — a majority of whom are Mexican and Mexican American.

In a letter to West Hills board members, Huron Mayor Rey Leon expressed disappointment at the April 20 appointment of Kristin Clark as the new chancellor of the district.

Clark’s appointment “after our suggestion to consider a Latino/a/x only shows the lack of seriousness on the District board’s behalf,” the letter read. “The District Board failed in performing to advance equity and inclusion at the highest level.”

The letter was also signed by Felipe Perez, a Firebaugh councilmember; Maria Christina Covarrubia, a San Joaquin councilmember; Victor Martinez, the former mayor pro tem of Mendota; and Eliseo Gamino, a trustee for the Firebaugh-Las Deltas School District.

Clark’s former position as president of the Lemoore campus is now open, as is the position for the Coalinga campus president.

“Provided the national conversation occurring around race, equity, diversity, and inclusion these appointments should reflect the Latino/a/x population that it serves,” the letter continued. “All the while, UC Merced, CSU Fresno, and even the CSU system have all appointed qualified Latino professionals as the heads of those institutions and systems. Lack of qualified Latinos is a false premise and an offensive one to our community.”

Leon and the other leaders asked the board for a status update that includes information about West Hills’ Equal Employment Opportunity Plan along with “information on the pipelines that have been created in the past year with off-campus institutions to ensure a diverse workforce.”

Clark’s response

Clark doesn’t officially take up the chancellor role until Wednesday. She said she has never met Leon or anyone else who signed the letter, but she’s “glad that they have an interest in the college and the district.”

“I understand that my name and my look is not what they wish to see, but I hope to have an opportunity to sit down with them and talk to them, to hear what their concerns are, and to be able to share with them what my vision is, and for them to get to know me and to know that I really care about this work.”

Clark said the process to hire permanent presidents for both campuses includes hiring recruiting consultants to make sure there is a diverse pool of candidates.

There will also be community listening tours to hear what the public is looking for in a president.

The chancellor process was the same, she said, although the public forums were limited to online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the finalists for the two president positions, Clark ultimately makes the hiring decision. After appearing in public forums and taking feedback from the community, the positions should be filled by Jan. 1, she said.

One of the questions she will be asking each candidate is “what their definitions of diversity, equity, and inclusion are,” she said. “We really want to make sure not only that they understand the importance of (it) but also we want to see that they have a proven track record for actually doing things to help promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Leon, Perez, and the other local leaders argue that West Hills has not done enough to help its own communities.

“Overwhelmingly, the District is over 80% Latino, largely Mexican and Mexican-American,” the letter read. “The unfortunate fact is that opportunities for that same community have not been effectively afforded.”

