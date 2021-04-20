West Hills approves its newest chancellor. Here’s why they didn’t have to look far

Kristin Clark was appointed April 20, 2021 as the new chancellor of West Hills Community College District.

West Hills Community College District appointed its third chancellor in history Tuesday, approving Kristin Clark, the current president of the Lemoore campus.

The board of trustees approved Clark’s appointment at its monthly meeting, and she will assume duties on July 1, said West Hills spokesperson Amber Myrick in a news release.

Clark replaces Stuart Van Horn, who is retiring after serving four years as chancellor. Clark was appointed as president of West Hills College Lemoore in 2016.

Board President Mark McKean said trustees were excited about the choice.

“We look forward to her student-centered focus and enthusiasm that will bring success to all of us as we prepare to return to more traditional education,” he said.

The search for Van Horn’s replacement began in fall 2020. West Hills has campuses in Lemoore, Coalinga, and Firebaugh.

Clark has 26 years of experience in higher education administration, Wyrick said in a news release and is known for progressive educational practices at the Lemoore campus.

She has a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in education technology, and a bachelor’s in business administration, according to the news release. She’s taught graduate-level courses at CSU Fullerton and presented at state, national and international symposiums. She has two sons, three grandchildren and is married to her husband, Glen.

“Together, we are contributing to an exciting time in higher education,” Clark said. “As the new Chancellor, I am committed to continuing our mission to expand the West Hills Community College District’s innovative culture and advance our student-centered commitment. I am passionate about our community and dedicated to enriching students’ lives through equitable practices and upward mobility opportunities.”

