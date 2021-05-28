Education Lab

Fresno schools to add extra 30 minutes of instruction time to school day next year

Fresno schools on Friday announced new details for the fall semester.
Fresno Unified schools will add an extra 30 minutes to each school day in the fall as teachers and students prepare to make for any learning lost during the coronavirus shutdown.

Fresno school leaders on Friday announced new details of their plans for next school year when most students are expected to return to in-person classrooms full time.

Superintendent Bob Nelson also said FUSD would add more teachers in key subjects like math and language arts.

Officials said additional social and emotional supports would be available for students, a vital component of the return to full-time instruction for students and teachers who struggled with isolation and other challenges during the height of the pandemic.

Online learning will also be available for students that remain concerned about safety. Only about half of the district’s more than 73,000 students chose to return to classrooms this year. Students will also have opportunities to make up lost credits.

“We really don’t know the totality of the (COVID-19 shutdown) impact, so we are just planning that all kids will need help, and we are planning accordingly,” Nelson said at a news conference.

It remained unclear Friday whether students would still be required to wear facemasks next year. Nelson said FUSD is waiting for updated guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

